COVID-19: One death, 136 new cases registered in last 24 hours

Malta has registered 136 new cases of COVID-19 and 149 overnight recoveries, health authorities announced today.

This led to an increase in active cases to 2,681.

One new death was registered overnight, involving an 85-year-old man who passed away at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for COVID-19.

To date, Malta has registered 17,721 total cases of the virus, 14,775 of which recovered. In total, 265 COVID-related deaths have been recorded.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 30•01•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 30 January 2021

Yesterday, 3,431 swab tests were carried out. Since the start of the outbreak, health authorities conducted 609,737 tests.

Up until yesterday, 25,822 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered, of which 2,969 were second doses.