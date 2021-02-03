menu

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi interrogated at police Financial Crimes Investigation Department

Former minister Konrad Mizzi, now an independent MP, is being interrogated by the police financial crimes unit at Santa Venera

laura_calleja nicole_meilak
3 February 2021, 2:00pm
by Laura Calleja / Nicole Meilak
Konrad Mizzi seen entering the police Financial Crimes Investigation Department at Santa Venera
Former minister Konrad Mizzi is being interrogated by the police Financial Crimes Investigations Department at their offices in Santa Venera.

The reasons behind his interrogation remain unclear. Mizzi was already interrogated back in November.

He is accompanied by his lawyers Jean-Paul Sammut and former magistrate Carol Peralta.

"We always collaborate," Mizzi said when asked by MaltaToday the reason for his visit to the FCID. He did not release any other comment on arrival.

Mizzi has long been a controversial figure, having been discovered to have opened a secret company in Panama along with Keith Schembri, chief of staff under former prime minister Joseph Muscat, soon after the 2013 general election.

Mizzi also negotiated the multi-million-euro Vitals and Electrogas deals that are mired in corruption claims.

He was suspended from the party last year after a Montenegro windfarm deal entered into by Enemalta when he was energy minister was outed in the press. He remains an independent member of parliament.

More to follow.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
