[WATCH] Bernard Grech denies PN is purging Delia loyalists despite turmoil in local committees

Bernard Grech insists the Nationalist Party is not beset by the same problems of his predecessor despite resignations that have plagued the Sliema and Bormla local committees.

The PN leader said the party was “united” in its aim to serve the people, shunning any comparison with the turbulent times under his predecessor Adrian Delia.

However, Grech insisted he could not ignore circumstances that developed in some of its committees where elections are being held to elect locality officials. He was speaking to MaltaToday after visiting the National Audit Office this morning.

“I cannot ignore what is happening but those are not mass resignations. There were people who did not accept me becoming leader but they still have the opportunity to participate and I have given instructions to meet them,” Grech said when asked whether the PN was pursuing a purge of Delia loyalists.

In Sliema, a group of candidates loyal to Delia withdrew from the election following a block vote against them and in Bormla, elected officials loyal to the former leader resigned en masse in solidarity.

Elezzjoni mhux meħtieġa Imma analiżi tal-kuxjenza hija meħtieġa żgur Jekk ser nibqgħu nweġġgħu n-nies ser nibqgħu... Posted by Adrian Delia on Friday, 29 January 2021

The situation prompted Delia to call on the party to “examine its conscience”, appealing against ostracising people.