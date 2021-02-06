[LIVE] President George Vella announces conference for national unity

President George Vella is addressing a press conference in which he will unveil a new national conference on national unity.

The conference follows on Vella’s pledge in his April 2019 speech upon his appointment as President of the Republic, to work towards the strengthening of national unity.

The conference will be held on 27 February at the Verdala Palace, with a panel led by Reno Bugeja, former PBS head of news and presenter of Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi; writer Aleks Farrugia; University of Malta pro-rector Prof. Carmen Sammut; Chamber of Commerce David Xuereb; Faculty of Social Wellbeing Prof. Andrew Azzopardi; and Prof. Simone Borg.

Vella said he was concerned about the lack of unity in Malta. “The time has come for us to ask about which causes we must unite over... I insist that we must be united on certain issues.”

Vella said the COVID-19 pandemic had forced upon the Maltese a period of reflection that inspired a sense of solidarity for those stricken by the virus, as well as respect for medical frontliners and a realisation that foreign workers “such as those who clean our public benches” were far more important to Malta than previously believed.

“Our exchanges and discussions have to be dignified, based on civic and correct demeanour, and never result in attacks of a personal nature. We need to continue reinforcing those civil liberties for which we have striven over the past years, and eliminate all forms of discrimination. We need to fortify women’s position in society and in the workplace. In this particular field, we have to guarantee those rights, which remain elusive…” Vella had said back in 2019.

Vella has also gone on record saying that he wishes to see less abuse on social media, the likes of which tend to be less present on printed media and broadcasting. “This definitely does not contribute to national unity.”

He has also called on MPs to retain a tone and vocabulary that befits the office they hold when debating their adversaries.