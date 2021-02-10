COVID-19: Two deaths, 167 new cases

167 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the Health Ministry has said.

165 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases 2,406.

43,337 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 12,135 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 16,490, while total cases registered stand at 19,182.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 09•02•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The first a 78-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital. The second an 82-year-old woman who also died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 286.

2,217 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 642,152.