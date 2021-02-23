COVID-19: One death and 221 new cases

221 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

66,334 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 21,160 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 18,500 while total cases registered stand at 21,306.

There are currently 2,500 active COVID-19 cases.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours. An 81-year-old man, who died at St Vincent de Paul.

The total number of deaths is 306.

3,274 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 680,433.