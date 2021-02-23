Caruana Galizia family express hope that Vince Muscat admission of guilt ‘step closer’ towards full justice

The family of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have told the court that her murder was intentioned and could have been prevented.

In a court sitting on Tuesday morning, Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu admitted to his part in the murder of journalist.

Muscat, George Degiorgio and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, are accused of procuring, planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

In a statement read to the court by the family’s lawyers following his admission of guilt, the family said she paid with her life, and it is them who are suffering the loss of their loved one.

“A person who has admitted his involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia has denied her right to life and has denied her right to enjoy her family, including her grand children who were born after she was killed,” the statement read.

They went on to say that her murder could have been prevented.

“I have said all this because if Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family were to respond to this admission on the basis of emotion alone, it is obvious what their response would be,” the statement went on.

The family were also informed by the Attorney General about the process of the case, and expressed hope that Tuesday’s admission would be the next step towards full justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The three men suspected of having supplied the bomb that assassinated Daphne Caruana Galizia were also arrested in a police operation on Tuesday.

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and associate Jamie Vella were arrested.

The Agius brothers and Vella had been among 10 people arrested in December 2017 during police raids. The three were released and never charged but George Degiorgio, brother Alfred Degiorgio and Muscat were arraigned over the murder.

