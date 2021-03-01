COVID-19: One death and 175 new cases

175 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

79,624 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 28,048 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 19,663, while total cases registered stand at 22,657.

There are currently 2,678 active COVID-19 cases.

One person has died in the last 24-hours. An 89-year-old woman at St Thomas Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 316.

3,871 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 702,110.