menu

‘Cannabis by mail’ rumbled by Brexit: Customs busts British drugs imports

Maltese importer of mail-order drugs arrested after Customs uncovers British postal delivery of cannabis and cocaine 

karl_azzopardi
2 March 2021, 5:10pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A package arriving from the UK was found to be containing narcotic substances
A package arriving from the UK was found to be containing narcotic substances

The police were called in by Customs officials after a package arriving from the United Kingdom was found to be containing substances suspected of being illegal drugs. 

Customs said that in the last weeks since Brexit legislation came into force, packages arriving from the UK have had to be subjected to a number of formalities including added checks and procedures. 

In the last nine weeks, police and customs have identified 10 packages containing narcotic substances or seeds. In some instances, more than one package was found in the same day.

The imported packages amount to around one kilo of drugs.

The illicit packages were headed to households in Birkirkara, Qormi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Ħamrun, Swieqi, Xlendi, Iklin, Imsida, and Sliema. 

Customs said that the package identified in the past days was picked up by a person of Maltese nationality. The person was arrested on the spot, and taken to the Floriana Headquarters for further questioning.

A number of busts were carried out by the customs section’s K9 unit. Sniffer dogs Żekkin, Stan and Peter were behind the catches.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Azzopardi claims frame-up of tax official by civil service head and former police chief
National

Azzopardi claims frame-up of tax official by civil service head and former police chief
Nicole Meilak
Higher fines, new COVID measures may be implemented in coming days
National

Higher fines, new COVID measures may be implemented in coming days
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] Chris Fearne claims Opposition MP asked him to jump COVID-19 vaccine queue
National

[WATCH] Chris Fearne claims Opposition MP asked him to jump COVID-19 vaccine queue
Kurt Sansone
‘Cannabis by mail’ rumbled by Brexit: Customs busts British drugs imports
National

‘Cannabis by mail’ rumbled by Brexit: Customs busts British drugs imports
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.