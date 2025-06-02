Police summon Robert Aquilina for interrogation over Pilatus Bank revelations

The police have summoned notary Robert Aquilina to Police HQ to interrogate him over what was revealed in his book regarding criminal activities by Pilatus Bank.

Aquilina and the NGO that he helped found, Repubblika have long fought for action to be taken against the bank’s top officials.

In January this year, a court rejected the NGO’s request that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa be ordered to institute criminal action against top Pilatus officials.

In a statement on Monday, Aquilina reminded that his book details fraud, money laundering, and a cover-up aided by the police and Attorney General. According to Aquilina, the police want to know who his sources were so that they can be prosecuted.

“The police have told me that tomorrow’s interrogation comes after an order by Magistrate Nadine Lia.”

Aquilina stated that while he will attend the interrogation, “under no circumstances” will he reveal his sources, whom he described as heroes.

Over the weekend, Aquilina resigned from NGOs Repubblika and the Falcone Foundation after MaltaToday revealed he was questioned by the police over a domestic violence report.

Repubblika warns against intimidating whistleblowers

Responding to the statement, NGO Repubblika called on the police not to "use intimidation to silence whistleblowers."

The NGO noted that whistleblowers are essential in the fight against corruption. "We gave a law that is supposed to protect whistleblowers but it was written to intimidate them," the NGO said.

Repubblika contended that journalists' sources are protected, referring to Aquilina.

"Repubblika will use all powers given by the law to protect this right," the NGO concluded.