Hospital carer remanded in custody over alleged groping incident

A 32-year-old carer at Mater Dei Hospital has been charged with sexually assaulting a 20-year-old hospital patient.

Arun Jose, from India, was remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to violent indecent assault, before magistrate Neville Camilleri this afternoon.

The alleged assault took place on Monday in a ward where the patient was being treated. Jose is alleged to have groped the victim’s breasts. She was later discharged from the hospital.

Lawyer Martin Fenech, appearing as legal aid to Jose, asked the court to grant bail, arguing that the man was presumed innocent, had no previous convictions, had strong ties to Malta and has a family here.

Prosecuting inspector Jonathan Ransley opposed the request for bail, arguing that the crime was a serious one and that as a carer, the accused was duty-bound to protect and care for his patient and not sexually assault them.

He insisted that it was true that the accused had a family, but there was nothing to stop him from leaving Malta.

The court denied bail.