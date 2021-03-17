Children adapted well to COVID-19 pandemic challenges, study finds

Maltese children and young people adapted well to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, including the closure of schools, recommended lockdown, and online learning, a study by the Centre for Resilience and Socio-Emotional Health at the University of Malta has found.

The study explored the well-being, mental health and resilience of Maltese children between the ages of 11 and 16 during the first wave of the pandemic when schools were closed in 2020. The sample consisted of 455 students (Year 7 to Year 11) from the state, church and independent schools.

The study found that 47% of students flourished during the first wave while a small portion, 11%, failed to make progress. While the numbers were small, student well-being decreased across all age groups, with the lowest level of well-being reported in year 10.

Overall, the study found that male students tended to show better well-being than females, although this was not consistent across all year levels.

The study also found that after four months, there was an increase in students’ likelihood of experiencing negative moods. However, the size was small.

The majority of students, 54%, said they did not feel depressed, and no students were found to have had extremely severe depression.

However, a small portion, 3%, of students reported being severely depressed. “While there was a trend toward an increased likelihood of depression once in lockdown for over four months, there were insufficient numbers to test this relationship,” the study said.

More than half of students, 68% also did not report being anxious, and only 7% showed severe or extreme anxiety levels.

Spending time with family and feeling safe at home was also cited as the most positive aspect of the lockdown, with 40% of students saying they experienced this. This was followed by free and relaxing time at 19% and more time to focus on things people liked, and developing new interests at 14%.

10% of students also mentioned having no school as a positive experience. Other students listed the use of technology to meet friends and spending time on social media and online learning positive contributing factors during the pandemic.

On the other hand, the study also found that 51% of students found the disruption of their normal life as the worst part of the experience, particularly having to stay at home unable to have social outings or direct social contact with friends. 10% of students said they were concerned about loneliness, boredom, and anxiety during the lockdown. Only 4%, however, we’re worried about being infected with the virus.

The demands of online learning were also another negative aspect of the pandemic, with 10% referring to the challenges of virtual learning they encountered.

Play exercise and creativity were also factors mostly used by young people for coping with the pandemic, followed closely by family and then positive thinking and self-regulation. Community, neighbours, and online learning were the least used strategies.

The three top protective factors were watching TV/video games and music, supporting and caring for the family, and doing things with the family.

What this study indicated is that Maltese children and young people have been able, with the support of their families, communities, and local and national services, to handle the stresses of the pandemic quite well, and in many instances, turned this challenge into a positive learning experience for personal growth.

“The pandemic has also provided a learning experience for systems as well besides individuals, and it has provided a window of opportunity for families, schools, local communities, and social, community and health services, to reorganise themselves to operate more effectively as more resilience enhancing and health-promoting systems,” the study said.

This, the study said could be one of the major legacies of the pandemic for Maltese children and young people and for Maltese society as a whole. “It would be a pity if this opportunity would not be utilised before the window closes again shortly.”

Recommendations

The study found that attending school was crucial for children. “The lockdown prevented children, particularly vulnerable, marginalised ones, from making use of the school as a key system in the promotion of their healthy development.”

As a result, schools may have temporarily lost their positive impact on many vulnerable children, leaving them bereft of the support they need and even more at risk in their development. The study said all children needed to attend school, with a continued campaign to lessen any lingering anxiety about returning fully to school.

The study said that there needed to be more safe spaces for children to seek solutions to difficult situations. “This would help boost their positive self-concept, enhance their self-efficacy problem-solving sharpen their problem-solving skills.”

The study also recommended children needed more free time and more time to focus on things they like and develop new interests.

“There needs to be the creation of more accessible, community-based and child-friendly spaces and hubs for play, physical exercise, sports, creativity, and nature,” the study said.

The study however, warned that while the pandemic appears to be one of resilience and thriving. Such narrative must not mask the different reality of some children for whom the lockdown experience was much more challenging and may have had a disproportionately negative effect on their health and well-being.

“The post-COVID strategy for children’s health, social welfare and education needs to pay particular attention to address the needs of these children, needs which were present before the pandemic but have been highlighted and exacerbated by the pandemic.”