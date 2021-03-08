Repubblika demands NGO commissioner to withdraw delisting threat

Civil society NGO Repubblika have asked the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations to withdraw its threat to de-list the NGO on the basis of "instigating political propaganda".

President Robert Aquilina threatened that, if the commissioner fails to retire the threat, the NGO will "mobilise public opinion, including international" on the issue.

"He (Robert Abela) can even threaten us with prison - we will continue functioning," Aquilina stated.

Among the concerns highlighted by the Commissioner in its letter to Repubblika, was a funding issue. In its statute, the NGO stipulates that it is free to make use of bank loans and credit facilities to raise funds. However, such sources of funding can only be employed by private interest foundations, and not voluntary organisations.

The NGO maintained that all funding operations are in compliance with the law and fully audited before submission. While the statute allows for these funding sources, Aquilina said that the NGO has never made us use of loans or credit facilities.

"We have a right to do so, but we didn't, and we have no intention of using it," he clarified.

Aquilina further pointed out that the Commissioner approved the statute and personally confirmed in meetings throughout previous months that Repubblika is fully compliant with the law.

"Something happened. Government wants to silence us," he warned.

Earlier in the conference, Aquilina noted that this letter was issued shortly after Repubblika held a protest calling for Rosianne Cutajar's resignation amid revelations of her close links with Yorgen Fenech.

The following day, Rosianne Cutajar announced that should would be stepping down as Parliamentary Secretary.

While fielding questions from journalists, Aquilina was prompted on Jason Azzopardi's tax issues, as the Nationalist MP had failed to file a tax return for his 2018 income.

Aquilina stated that every MP, whether it is Jason Azzopardi or Robert Abela, must be responsible for their actions. Further to this, he said that institutions must work equally with everyone.

"Robert Abela told us that the institutions are working. This alleged abuse of Jason Azzopardi happened under this government. So, Robert Abela needs to decide - are the institutions working or not?"