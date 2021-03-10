menu

COVID-19: New cases expected to surpass 400

More than 400 cases of COVID-19 are expected to be announced later today

laura_calleja
10 March 2021, 8:44am
by Laura Calleja

Over 400 new cases of COVID-19 are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

This would be yet another record for the island.

Malta's seven-day moving average as of 9 March is 265 cases per day, according to ourworldindata.org, data complied by Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford. 

Yesterday, Malta registered 248 new cases, along with one death. 

The island maintains the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate compared to other EU countries with 13.5% of the population having received the first dose.

More in National
Government has lost control of pandemic, Bernard Grech says
National

Government has lost control of pandemic, Bernard Grech says
Laura Calleja
COVID-19: New cases expected to surpass 400
National

COVID-19: New cases expected to surpass 400
Laura Calleja
[LIVE] Murder compilation: Witness recounts how Vince Muscat's family was offered hush money
National

[LIVE] Murder compilation: Witness recounts how Vince Muscat's family was offered hush money
Matthew Agius
Montenegro government to investigate Mozura wind-farm project
National

Montenegro government to investigate Mozura wind-farm project
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.