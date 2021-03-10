COVID-19: New cases expected to surpass 400

Over 400 new cases of COVID-19 are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

This would be yet another record for the island.

Malta's seven-day moving average as of 9 March is 265 cases per day, according to ourworldindata.org, data complied by Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford.

Yesterday, Malta registered 248 new cases, along with one death.

The island maintains the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate compared to other EU countries with 13.5% of the population having received the first dose.