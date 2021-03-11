‘Stay home’, doctors union advises elderly and vulnerable groups over COVID wave

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has encouraged the general public, especially the elderly and vulnerable groups, to stay at home and to have minimal social contact.

In a statement on Thursday, MAM welcomed the measures announced yesterday to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health service and the medically vulnerable.

The new measures included the closure of non-essential shops and services from today and schools from Monday. This was due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The situation on the evolution of the pandemic and its effect on the health services will be monitored closely by the association,” the MAM said.

MAM said the stepping up of enforcement for non-compliance was welcomed and needed to be maintained. “MAM is pleased that there is a regular supply of vaccines and encourages the health authorities to complete the vaccination of people aged 60-80 as soon as possible.”

The association called for more transparency on the roll-out of vaccination and an efficient and working helpline.