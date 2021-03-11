menu

‘Stay home’, doctors union advises elderly and vulnerable groups over COVID wave

Medical Association of Malta welcomes measures announced on Wednesday to protect the health services and medical vulnerable

laura_calleja
11 March 2021, 7:56am
by Laura Calleja
The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has encouraged the general public, especially the elderly and vulnerable groups, to stay at home and to have minimal social contact.
The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has encouraged the general public, especially the elderly and vulnerable groups, to stay at home and to have minimal social contact.

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has encouraged the general public, especially the elderly and vulnerable groups, to stay at home and to have minimal social contact.

In a statement on Thursday, MAM welcomed the measures announced yesterday to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health service and the medically vulnerable.

The new measures included the closure of non-essential shops and services from today and schools from Monday. This was due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. 

“The situation on the evolution of the pandemic and its effect on the health services will be monitored closely by the association,” the MAM said.

MAM said the stepping up of enforcement for non-compliance was welcomed and needed to be maintained. “MAM is pleased that there is a regular supply of vaccines and encourages the health authorities to complete the vaccination of people aged 60-80 as soon as possible.”

The association called for more transparency on the roll-out of vaccination and an efficient and working helpline.

More in National
‘Stay home’, doctors union advises elderly and vulnerable groups over COVID wave
National

‘Stay home’, doctors union advises elderly and vulnerable groups over COVID wave
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] My father died of COVID-19 after a year indoors: I couldn’t go to his funeral and it’s hell
National

[WATCH] My father died of COVID-19 after a year indoors: I couldn’t go to his funeral and it’s hell
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] Management by crisis: Current COVID situation result of PM’s stubbornness, Grech says
National

[WATCH] Management by crisis: Current COVID situation result of PM’s stubbornness, Grech says
Karl Azzopardi
Portelli asked Yorgen Fenech to help him leak stories to Labour about Delia foes
National

Portelli asked Yorgen Fenech to help him leak stories to Labour about Delia foes
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.