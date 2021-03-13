menu

COVID-19 | Four dead as Malta registers 298 new virus cases

paul_cocks
13 March 2021, 12:58pm
by Paul Cocks

Four more persons have died during the last 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19, health authorities confirmed. 

The victims were two males, aged 72 and 74, who died at Mater Dei Hospital. An 80-year-old female died at Gozo General Hospital and an 86-year-old woman died in her residence.

Overnight, Malta registered 298 new cases of the virus, together with 338 new recoveries. 

As things stand, Malta has 3,144 active cases of COVID-19.

There have been 26,267 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, 22,773 of which have since recovered.

There have been 250 deaths in total.

On Wednesday, 4,333 swab tests were carried out, with total swabs standing at 750,755.

COVID-19 | Four dead as Malta registers 298 new virus cases
