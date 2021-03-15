COVID-19: Three deaths and 213 new cases

213 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

122,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 39,695 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 23,376 while total cases registered stand at 26,748.

There are currently 3,018 active COVID-19 cases.

Three persons died in the last 24-hours. Two women aged 82 and 69 and one man aged 84. All of whom died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 354.

3,870 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 758,930.