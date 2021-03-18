Roads agency studying Qormi council's alternative plans for Mrieħel bypass

Infrastructure Malta is carrying out a cost-benefit analysis on alternative plans for the Mrieħel bypass presented by the Qormi local council.

The council's plans will see fast moving traffic along the Mrieħel bypass channelled into a tunnel below the existing road.

The proposal would see the existing surface road transformed into a “green mile” where low speed traffic can be directed to neighbouring localities.

The tunnel will allow cars to travel unhindered between the Mdina Road junction in Attard (next to the Malta Financial Services Authority offices) and the Marsa-Hamrun bypass. Slower moving traffic seeking entry into the Mrieħel industrial estate – now known as the Central Business District – will use the surface road.

Infrastructure Malta (IM) CEO Fredrick Azzopardi told MaltaToday the agency is carrying out a cost-benefit analysis of the project to determine its feasibility. “We must see how the alternative plans will impact the surrounding area,” he said.

The cost-benefit analysis also includes a traffic impact study, he added.

On whether the roads agency has set a timeline on a final decision, the IM CEO said that the final decision on whether the project is implemented is up to the Planning Authority, but said the cost-benefit analysis is expected to be concluded by the end of April.

Azzopardi confirmed plans had been received by IM around 10 days ago.

Asked whether the roads agency had plans to implement a similar project design in Mdina Road, on the upper part of the Mrieħel industrial estate, Azzopardi said tunnels are always considered by IM when intitilaly draws up designs.

“Each project has different requirements, and so a tunnel may not be the best option at times. But as IM we have never ruled out tunnels like in the Santa Lucija and Malta International Airport projects,” he said.

In a reaction on Wednesday, former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca welcomed the council's plans, calling on authorities to consider the alternative project.

“This proposal can be a positive change for the Qormi community and workers at the nearby industrial estates,” she said.

Environmental NGOs praise alternative plans

Environmental NGOs have praised the alternative plans proposed by the Qormi Local Council.

In a statement endorsed by MaYA, Moviment Graffitti and Rota, the NGOs said the new plans will address the traffic safety problem and were drawn up without taking up a single inch of arable land.

“The plans, commissioned by the Council and designed by architectural firm DAAA Haus also envisage a four-lane underpass instead of the flyover proposed by Infrastructure Malta. The Qormi Local Council commissioned these studies after a meeting between the Council and Transport Minister Ian Borg, who had promised to both council and the public, through an interview given to Times of Malta, that he will consider alternatives that do not necessitate the taking up of farmland. The revised plans are a huge improvement over the monstrous structure proposed by Infrastructure Malta,” said a spokesperson for the group.

The NGOs said they were in favour of a proposal that addresses traffic concerns without eating up any arable land whatsoever. "We believe this proposal will allow Minister Borg to continue his work on the road network without destroying more farmland. By accepting this proposal, Minister Borg can claim to have saved 14 tumoli of arable land, and the farmers – for whom he has repeatedly professed his loyalty – will not lose the land =they’ve looked after for generations.”

The group also called on politicians and candidates on the Qormi district to review the plans and take a stance in favour of what is a “win-win” solution for both farmers and authorities.

Moviment Graffitti also called on other local councils facing similar roadbuilding and development projects to come together and propose alternatives that will ensure that infrastructural issues are tackled, without any loss of quality of life for residents and farmers.