AstraZeneca vaccine deemed safe after European Medicines Agency review

A review by the European Medicines Agency has deemed the AstraZeneca vaccine “safe and effective”.

The European Union medicines regulator’s investigation comes after a number of European countries announced they would be halting the use of the vaccine brand after two Austrian patients developed blood clots after taking the jab.

On Monday, Spain, France and Italy joined the growing list of EU countries that halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

The EMA said it would continue to study the possible links between blood clots and the vaccine.

The EMA investigation focused on a small number of cases of unusual blood disorders. In particular, it was looking at cases of cerebral venous thrombosis - blood clots in the head.

The World Health Organisation also called on countries to continue using the vaccine on Thursday.

On Tuesday, EMA head Emer Cooke also said there is no indication the vaccine leads to blood clots.

Cooke said she is “firmly convinced” the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

"While the investigation is ongoing, currently, we are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risks of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks," Cooke said.