[WATCH] PN MPs want urgent parliamentary debate after criminal charges against Keith Schembri

Updated at 9:20pm with Bernard Grech statement after meeting

The Nationalist Party parliamentary group on Sunday thanked its former leader Simon Busuttil for initiating the magisterial inquiry that led to criminal charges being filed against Keith Schembri.

The parliamentary group was convened urgently by PN leader Bernard Grech ahead of tomorrow's parliamentary session where the Opposition is expected to seek debate on the latest developments.

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat's chief of staff Keith Schembri was on Saturday charged with corruption, forgery and false testimony. He was denied bail. Another 10 people were arraigned on similar charges.

In a brief address after the parliamentary group meeting ended, Grech said the situation was "serious" and accused the Labour governments of Muscat and Robert Abela of allowing impunity to take hold.

"Today, our country's reputation is prejudiced by these events and this threatens jobs and this is why we will be seeking a parliamentary debate on the matter," Grech said.

