ADPD call for review of all government transactions involving Keith Schembri

ADPD are calling for a root and branch review of all transactions that involved Keith Schembri during his tenure as OPM chief of staff after revelations that he paid out €5.5 million in bribes through a printing press deal.

Although Schembri pulled this off prior to becoming chief of staff, ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo pointed out that the accountants and advisors that supported the crime have perviously sat on adjudicating panels or boards approving major government projects.

"What exactly went on while Schembri was in office as the Chief of Staff, handpicked by Joseph Muscat? We have a right to know whether we have been swindled by Schembri's cronies for the benefit of a select few," Cacopardo said.

On Friday, a Maltese court heard how Progress Press, part of the Allied Group, suffered a €5.5 million loss due to inflated prices agreed by two of its directors for new printing machines bought by Kasco Technical Services.

The profit was eventually shared between Buhagiar, Hillman, Schembri and Scerri.

