COVID-19: 67 new cases mark lowest figure in weeks

COVID-19 update for 28 March | 2 deaths • 67 new cases • 323 recoveries • 1,402 active cases • 2,356 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Friday 176,612

nicole_meilak
28 March 2021, 12:52pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta registered 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the lowest overnight increase since February 5.

With 323 recoveries, Malta now has 1,402 active cases of COVID-19, with 2,356 swab tests carried out on Sunday.

Since the start of the outbreak, Malta has seen 28,875 cases of COVID-19, of which 27,086 were recoveries.

Over 176,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered up until yesterday, of which 50,557 were second doses.

During the last 24 hours, two males aged 74 and 71 died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for COVID-19. In total, 387 persons have died as a result of the pandemic in Malta.

