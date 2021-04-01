Soft power: Malta wants to tap into its international diaspora

Despite its long history of emigration, Malta has rarely nurtured its own diaspora communities with few figures of prominence carrying the name of their ancestors’ origin onto the world stage.

Exceptions could include prominent figures like the United States’ transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, a former Democratic candidate for the presidential nomination. Yet few are the names whose persona could nurture Malta’s global influence and soft power in a way which compensates for small size and limited clout.

This may now change with the Council for Maltese Living Abroad currently chaired by Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo making a number of interesting proposals aimed at networking Malta’s diaspora communities.

Bartolo has proposed a forum for Maltese experts living abroad, which will be also open to the general public in Malta itself. The forum will be tasked with forging a sense of national identity and collaboration between Maltese “who have made a name abroad”.

The forum will then “identify niches of opportunity for common endeavours”, enabling it to contribute “to a vision of a future Malta… as an active contributor in both the regional and global level.”

The idea of a virtual network was proposed due to the difficulties of convening the Council of Maltese abroad every five years, with participation from especially second- and third-generation diaspora members declining over the years.

Another idea is that of a “virtual forum” for young Maltese living abroad, as well as a ‘Jien Malti’ (I Am Maltese) campaign to address the decline of interest in community activities among descendants of the original diaspora, in countries hosting large communities of migrants like Australia, the USA and Canada. The digital campaign will be based on video clips in which Maltese living abroad will speak about what actually makes them Maltese.

Works are also in progress to create a digital platform for the teaching of the Maltese language. Members of the council noted that current courses offered by the University were too expensive to entice third-generation Maltese who have lost touch with their language.

But the Council’s report notes various instances in which local authorities have scoffed at requests by the Council to enhance the link with communities abroad. For example a proposal to have the 8 o’clock TVM news available on the PBS on-demand platform – so that Maltese living in Australia can follow Maltese news at a time of their convenience – still has not been taken up, even if it is being considered. (MaltaToday is informed that this issue has been solved with the TVM news being made available on the PBS on-demand platform for the past months)

Another proposal awaiting implementation is that of having subtitles for the news in a way which makes it accessible for younger generations of the diaspora community.

The Council also held discussions on the possibility of creating an e-ID for Maltese living abroad through which they can access government services. Identity Malta has not excluded this but described the request as a complicated one, as it would require an additional cost and the creation of new software to cater for a new tier of people who are technically not eligible for an ID card.

The Planning Authority has also shot down a request to start informing Maltese emigrants about any planning applications presented in the vicinity of property they own in Malta. The PA replied that these can still access planning documents on the PA’s digital information system, even if access to plans requires an E-ID.

Another issue discussed by the Council is the declining cohort of clerics serving in the diaspora. But a call for expression of interest issued by the Maltese Curia has not been successful. Moreover since the church faces a similar problem at home, it is unlikely that more Maltese priests will be willing to serve in other countries.