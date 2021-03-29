Nurses' union accuses health ministry of 'fake news' over Mount Carmel Hospital refurbishment

No refurbishment has taken place at Mount Carmel Hospital despite government promises, the nurses’ union is claiming as decrepit wards are closed and never upgraded.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses lamented that despite a promised investment of €6 million to refurbish the aged mental health hospital, no such work has been carried out.

The union said wards that were closed seven years ago remain shut and more wards are slated to close in the coming weeks.

“No investment has materialised at Mount Carmel Hospital except for the re-allocation of chronic patients to outside private elderly homes without any expertise in mental health care,” the union said, adding that the situation was also leading to the “chaotic mixture” of chronic patients with acute cases.

MUMN accused the health authorities of abandoning the hospital and Health Minister Chris Fearne of spreading fake news on refurbishments works.

“To this very day no investment or refurbishment has taken place… this situation cannot be allowed to prevail and the closure of more wards, without seeing any improvement works in progress, is demotivating to all the staff at Mount Carmel Hospital,” MUMN said.

It added that hospital management frequently encounters great difficulties to find an empty bed for new admissions, a situation that the union says is resulting in lack of dignity for patients.

“While other hospitals such as St Vincent de Paul are capable of refurbishing a ward in one year, at Mount Carmel Hospital any ward which closes down is never again opened,” the union said.