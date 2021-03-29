menu

COVID-19: One death and 63 new cases

COVID-19 update for 29 March | 1 death • 63 new cases • 332 recoveries • 1,132 active cases • 2,101 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Sunday 180,587

laura_calleja
29 March 2021, 12:32pm
by Laura Calleja
63 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

180,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 51,237 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 27,418, while total cases registered stand at 28,938.

There are 1,132 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. A 73-year-old man at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 388.

2,101 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 805,284.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
