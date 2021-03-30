Children want 'fewer buildings and more trees' survey finds

According to a survey by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society (MFWS), children are yearning for green and safe open spaces, with 61% saying they were unhappy with their limited recreation space.

The foundation said the survey, which interviewed 142 children, showed that they were “crying out for fewer buildings and more trees.”

This online survey formed part of MFWS’s initiative called Proġett KomunitArja. A two-year consultation process was carried out among 900 children to gauge their views on the situation and understand what sort of open spaces were wanted.

Council representative Martina Oliva, 16, who presented the report to Speaker Anglu Farrugia today, said the study strengthened the need to step up efforts to include green, safe spaces in every locality.

“The results we gathered thanks to Proġett KomunitArja highlight the urgent need for drastic improvements when it comes to outdoor recreational spaces, and more so when it comes to ensuring inclusivity,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of all the children who voiced their concerns and made influential contributions, Oliva urged the island’s leaders to listen, take action and ensure they set up spaces where children can flourish and grow in a safe and secure community.

MFWS chair and Eurochild president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca hoped the collaboration with four ministries would help realise children’s desire for improved recreational space.

“Children have explicitly voiced their concern about dwindling open spaces and greenery. We cannot pin expectations on the next generation if we don’t deliver for the children now,” Coleiro Preca said.

Last summer Proġett KomunitArja, announced that the Żabbar council had dedicated 2,000 square metres of land to serve as a safe, open, inclusive, environment-friendly space for children and to resurrect a community spirit in a fast-moving world.

The MFWS said it is now working with the government, schools, local councils and other stakeholders to dedicate a green lung in six different localities.

“Let us stand together for better open spaces, better wellbeing and even more,” Olvia said.