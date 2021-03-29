[WATCH] Malta needs to rid itself of Electrogas - Bernard Grech

Messaġġ minn Bernard Grech Il-messaġġ tiegħi fid-dawl tal-informazzjoni ġdida li ħarġet mit-Times of Malta dwar is-sidien tal-kumpanija Macbridge. Posted by Partit Nazzjonalista on Monday, March 29, 2021

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that Malta should cut off any ties with Electrogas, following revelations that a chinese negotiator in Enemalta energy deal is the man behind the secretive Macbridge company.

"Robert Abela has to hold political responsibility. He should immediately begin a process whereby the country frees itself from any ties with Electrogas. He should also immediately start an investigative process into this case, and say what steps have been taken and will continue to be taken to ensure that the whole truth can be revealed about this and the Montenegro scandal," Grech said.

He added that today's events show that public finances were not used in the national interest, but were instead funnelled to Panamanian accounts owned by Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

"This is another confirmation of the huge, institutionalised corruption that took place under Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela."

Grech extended a message of appreciation to journalists, and paid respect to the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was first to investigate these offshore company links.

"The institutions didn't do this work. The institutions aren't working," he said.

