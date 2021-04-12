Police question PN MP Toni Bezzina over alleged corruption case

Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina has been summoned for interrogation by the police Financial Crime Investigation Department over a case of alleged corruption nine years ago.

Bezzina is expected to face criminal proceedings over works carried out by public sector employees under his purview, on the Żurrieq PN club in 2012.

Sources said Bezzina was summoned for questioning at the FCID in Santa Venera.

Attempts to contact Bezzina this morning were unsuccessful but when the police investigation came to light last week, the MP had said he had never been questioned since the case was first flagged nine years ago.

At the time, Labour Party organ Kullħadd revealed that Bezzina had instructed government employees to carry out works on the PN club during working hours.

Bezzina lost two libel cases he filed on the matter but won one. He had also been accused of coercing the employees to sign a declaration that they carried out the private works after work.

Bezzina is the PN shadow spokesperson for transport.

READ ALSO: Toni Bezzina abused his position and coerced workers into signing false declaration, court says