Customs dog sniffs out €22,000 in undeclared cash

Customs dog Charlie sniffed out €22,000 in undeclared cash on a passenger departing to Istanbul in Turkey.

In a statement, customs said officials were conducting inspections on the departure of a flight heading to Istanbul, when the dog gave a positive indication on a passenger.

The passenger, from the Ivory Coast, stated he was not sure how much cash he was carrying and only presented around €3,000 euros.

Given Charlie the sniffer dogs reaction, officials carried out a personal search and elevated a further €19,000 concealed by the passenger on himself.

The passenger paid a fine for failing to declare his cash and was allowed to travel.