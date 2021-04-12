menu

Customs dog sniffs out €22,000 in undeclared cash

Customs dog Charlie identified €22,000 in undeclared cash on a passenger departing to Istanbul  

12 April 2021, 1:58pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Charlie the Customs sniffer dog
Customs dog Charlie sniffed out €22,000 in undeclared cash on a passenger departing to Istanbul in Turkey.  

In a statement, customs said officials were conducting inspections on the departure of a flight heading to Istanbul, when the dog gave a positive indication on a passenger. 

The passenger, from the Ivory Coast, stated he was not sure how much cash he was carrying and only presented around €3,000 euros.  

Given Charlie the sniffer dogs reaction, officials carried out a personal search and elevated a further €19,000 concealed by the passenger on himself. 

The passenger paid a fine for failing to declare his cash and was allowed to travel. 

