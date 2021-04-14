Ryanair announces five new Malta routes to Italy and Greece for summer

Ryanair today announced five new Malta routes to Brindisi, Cagliari, Genoa and Trapani in Italy and Chania in Greece, all operating twice weekly as part of Malta’s Summer 2021 schedule. These new routes will be operated mainly by Malta Air, from its Malta base.

Malta Air CEO David O'Brien said Ryanair was committed to investing heavily in providing connectivity to and from Malta, and its Summer ’21 schedule will boost air traffic and lead the recovery of Maltese tourism.

He praised Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, with 40% of the population having already received at least one dose. This put Malta in pole position in being able to tourists once flights to the island resumed on 1 June.

The UK market would definitely be looking at Malta, he said, especially if a bilateral agreement on a vaccine certification system can be reached.

“By the peak of the summer, Ryanair alone will be offering nine UK routes to Malta,” O'Brien said. “That will make Malta a very viable choice.”

At the same time, Ryanair would also be serving 18 different routes from Italy to Malta.

Four of those - Brindisi, Cagliari, Genoa and Trapani - are among the five new routes announced yesterday. The fifth route will be serving Chania, in Greece.

With the new routes, Ryanair will be connecting Malta to 57 routes in 19 countries, through 155 weekly flights.

It will have six aircraft based in Malta, with the number planned to rise to 10 by 2022. O’Brien said that Malta Air would be taking delivery of the first of six B-8200 aircraft in May.

Seats to Malta went on sale on the Ryanair website at €19.99.