New COVID-19 cases drop to 13, lowest daily figure since summer

13 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

282,841 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which, 87,770 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 29,065 while total cases registered stand at 30,039.

There are 563 active COVID-19 cases.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. Two men aged 57 and 81 at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 411.

1,584 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 849,165.