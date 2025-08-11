menu

Motorcycle accident in Mġarr leaves man grievously injured

11 August 2025, 9:04am
by Nicole Meilak
A photo of the accident provided by the Malta Police Force
A 33-year-old Indian man residing in San Ġwann was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Triq il-Mosta, Mġarr, on Sunday evening at around 7pm.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the man was riding a Honda motorcycle when he lost control and fell.

A medical team provided assistance at the scene before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

