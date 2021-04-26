COVID-19: Malta has highest EU rate of fully vaccinated adults
40% of Malta's adult population has received its first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 21% are fully vaccinated with two doses, the latest statistics released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show
Updated at 12:38pm with new figures released by the Health Authorities
Malta has the highest rate of full coronavirus vaccine coverage within the EU, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Until Sunday, 21% of Malta's adult population had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, placing it ahead of Hungary and Denmark with 18% and 12%, respectively.
The ECDC data also shows that 40% of Malta's adult population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, placing second behind Hungary, where 42% of people have received their first dose.
The data covers EU countries and the European Economic Area.
As of Sunday, Malta administered 311,559 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 99,574 were second doses.
Health Authorities release updated figures
On Monday, the health authorities said that 313,279 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered until Sunday. Of which, 100,686 were second doses.
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ people have been administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 💉 MaltaGov | saħħaPosted by Covid19 Malta on Monday, April 26, 2021
Registration for over 40s began on Friday, and around 31,000 people from this age group have already registered to receive the vaccine or have already been vaccinated.
By the third week of May, the authorities are expected to open the vaccination programme for the next age group.