COVID-19: Malta has highest EU rate of fully vaccinated adults

Updated at 12:38pm with new figures released by the Health Authorities

Malta has the highest rate of full coronavirus vaccine coverage within the EU, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Until Sunday, 21% of Malta's adult population had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, placing it ahead of Hungary and Denmark with 18% and 12%, respectively.

The ECDC data also shows that 40% of Malta's adult population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, placing second behind Hungary, where 42% of people have received their first dose.

The data covers EU countries and the European Economic Area.

As of Sunday, Malta administered 311,559 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 99,574 were second doses.

Health Authorities release updated figures

On Monday, the health authorities said that 313,279 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered until Sunday. Of which, 100,686 were second doses.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ people have been administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 💉 MaltaGov | saħħa Posted by Covid19 Malta on Monday, April 26, 2021

Registration for over 40s began on Friday, and around 31,000 people from this age group have already registered to receive the vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

By the third week of May, the authorities are expected to open the vaccination programme for the next age group.