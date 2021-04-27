UK removed from red list, added to amber zone

Public health authorities have removed the United Kingdom from Malta's travelling red zone, and will now be placed on the amber list.

Any traveller arriving in Malta from the United Kingdom, or any other country listed in the amber list, is required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta.

Those who fail to produce a negative test will be submitted to testing in Malta, and may be subject to quarantine.

This notice will start with immediate effect from Tuesday 27 April.

Earlier this month, Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo confirmed that Malta is holding bilateral talks with the UK over a COVID-19 vaccine digital certificate in the hopes of easing travel and tourism between the two countries.

He said the digital certificate, which would come with a QR code, will have on it the date of the first dose of the vaccine and the date of the second dose.

Government has set 1 June as a target to restart the tourism industry in line with a robust vaccination drive that is expected to see all the population receive its first dose by the first week of June.