COVID-19: 15 new infections as active cases drop below 400
COVID-19 update for 28 April | 15 new cases • 41 recoveries • 374 active cases • 1,690 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 323,324
15 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.
323,324 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 103,882 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 29,462 while total cases registered stand at 30,249.
There are 374 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 413.
1,690 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 863,481.