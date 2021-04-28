COVID-19: 15 new infections as active cases drop below 400

15 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

323,324 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 103,882 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 29,462 while total cases registered stand at 30,249.

There are 374 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 413.

1,690 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 863,481.