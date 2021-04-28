menu

COVID-19: 15 new infections as active cases drop below 400

COVID-19 update for 28 April | 15 new cases • 41 recoveries • 374 active cases • 1,690 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 323,324

laura_calleja
28 April 2021, 12:32pm
by Laura Calleja
15 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

323,324 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 103,882 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 29,462 while total cases registered stand at 30,249.

There are 374 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 413.

1,690 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 863,481.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
