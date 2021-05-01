COVID-19: Two deaths, active cases down to 270, lowest since August

Deputy prime minister and health minister Chris Fearne has announced on Twitter that Malta has now 270 active cases of coronavirus.

He said this was the lowest figure of active cases since August 2020, when public health restrictions were lifted after May and travel tor Malta had resumed.

Malta had 331 active cases as of Friday – 61 more than the 270 revealed by Fearne on Saturday.

Two men, aged 70 and 91, died at Mater Dei Hospital while COVID-19 positive.

As #Covid19 active cases continue to fall - today 270 active cases, the lowest still early August - it remains essential to keep the high rates of #vaccination going. #takethejab https://t.co/xDyYSLM0tY pic.twitter.com/Awt6FF3JLx — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) May 1, 2021

The island registered just 15 new cases between Friday and Saturday, and 74 new recoveries. There have now been a total 30,307 cases and 29,622 recoveries.