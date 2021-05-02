Developer Joseph Portelli called in for questioning by police over possible links to Raymond Aquilina

Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli was held for questioning over alleged connections with former superintendent Raymond Aquilina.

Reports on Sunday revealed how the Hamrun Spartans president was interrogated by the financial crimes department over possible links with Aquilina.

Sources have confirmed with MaltaToday that Portelli was questioned, but details of the investigation are still unclear.

According to reports, police are investigating property deals involving the Gozitan developer and Raymond Aquilina.

Reacting to the story, independent candidate Arnold Cassola said the Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Opposition leader Bernard Grech should declare any amounts received from Portelli.

“Portelli is said to be a big donor not only of the PN and the PL, but also of individual candidates,” he said. “Can Robert Abela confirm if Clint Camilleri, Josianne Cutajar and others have received donations from Portelli? Can Bernard Grech confirm if Chris Said and others have received donations from Portelli?”

He said the exact amounts should be divulged, insisting complete transparency is needed.