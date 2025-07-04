€5,000 reward for information on cat killer
The public is urged to take photos and note the location of any dead cats that are found
Anyone with information on a cat killer who has butchered cats in Sliema, Gżira, and Valletta can earn €5,000 if they come forward.
In June, animal activist Romina Frendo sounded the alarm over a string of sadistic cat killers connected to the same individual or group.
Her NGO is offering €1,000 for information, while Mix Markt Malta is offering €3,000 and another €1,000 is offered by an anonymous business.
The issue was first brought to light on 17 June by Debbie Calamatta from Facebook group Malta Pet Adoption Group after cats were attacked and killed in the area of St Alfons Street, Our Saviour Street, and St Charles Street.
Calamatta described how one of the cats had part of its tongue missing and is being cared for, while another was found dead with part of its tail cut off.
A few days later, Romina Frendo had told MaltaToday that CCTV footage in Sliema shows what she claimed was a foreign man slamming a cat against the ground after approaching the animal.
Frendo also suggested the killings could be part of an underground animal torture ring.
She urged the public to take photos and note the location of any dead cats that are found, adding that one can contact her on 77550550 to report any information.