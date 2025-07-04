€5,000 reward for information on cat killer

Anyone with information on a cat killer who has butchered cats in Sliema, Gżira, and Valletta can earn €5,000 if they come forward.

In June, animal activist Romina Frendo sounded the alarm over a string of sadistic cat killers connected to the same individual or group.

Her NGO is offering €1,000 for information, while Mix Markt Malta is offering €3,000 and another €1,000 is offered by an anonymous business.

The issue was first brought to light on 17 June by Debbie Calamatta from Facebook group Malta Pet Adoption Group after cats were attacked and killed in the area of St Alfons Street, Our Saviour Street, and St Charles Street.