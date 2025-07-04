WATCH | Third section of Msida Creek flyover project complete

The installation of the third steel section of the Msida Creek flyover has been completed, Infrastructure Malta has said.

“The installation of this 46-tonne steel section is a major milestone in the Msida Creek Project,” said Infrastructure Malta on Friday. “We are committed to delivering this complex project with precision and efficiency enhancing connectivity for thousands of commuters daily.”

The third section, measuring 26m long and 7.5m wide, is one of six steel segments that will form the main flyover structure. Sections four and five are currently being fabricated at the EL engineering plant in Ħal Far, with careful attention to the exact specifications required.

Alongside the steel installation, work continues on the concrete deck of the flyover. The first span has been fitted with precast concrete slabs called predalle sections, which act as the base for the bridge deck.

Infrastructure Malta explained that since “the flyover has a complex curved shape, each predalle is custom-made.”

They said the process involves precise measurements on-site and then creating unique formwork off-site at the Polidano manufacturing facility in Ħal Farruġ.

The entire project, which began in November 2024, aims to improve connectivity in the area by introducing dedicated pedestrian and cycling lanes, new road networks, and a redesigned quay along the Msida waterfront. 20% of the project is complete, just over four months after work began.