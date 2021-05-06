Delia tells supporters: no show of force outside PN headquarters

Nationalist MP Adrian Delia has called on supporters to stay at home and not congregate outside the party headquarters ahead of an executive committee meeting on Thursday.

Following an online spat between Delia and MP Jason Azzopardi, the Opposition leader Bernard Grech convened an executive committee meeting to discuss whether the social media posts constituted a breach of the party’s social media rules.

This social media argument was spurred by a Facebook post penned by Azzopardi, announcing that he won €1,000 in damages from Vincent Borg, aka Ċensu l-Iswed, over a claim the latter made on social media about the MP, a longtime opponent of Delia’s leadership.

“I know he was used, fooled and manipulated to throw mud at me,” Azzopardi said on his Facebook wall, insinuating that it was Delia who tried to "throw mud" at him.

No sooner had Azzopardi announced his victory that MP Adrian Delia hit out at him, challenging him to sue him for libel over a series of statements.

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Delia thanked supporters for their encouragement.

“I believe that for the sake of the party, there needs to be a serious discussion within the party structures,” Delia said. “I believe that anyone who has the party’s interest at heart, will take discerning decisions.”

He went on to say that the truth will prevail.