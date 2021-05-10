COVID-19 vaccination to be open for public in coming weeks

Malta's COVID-19 vaccination drive will be open for all over-16s in the coming weeks, the Health Minister confirmed on Monday.

During his parliamentary speech, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the all those aged 16 and over will soon be able to register their interest to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

He specified that this will take place at some point in May.

Fearne added that herd immunity will also be reached in the coming weeks, but did not specify a month or date. He explained that Malta will be calculating herd immunity as the date by which 70% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, just over 60% of the population have received at least one dose.

Fearne added that 56% of the over-30s have been vaccinated or have registered for the vaccine and will be vaccinated in the coming days.

This is in line with what Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci confirmed last Friday, that more than 50% of the over-30s bracket have applied for the vaccine.