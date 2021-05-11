COVID-19: Cases continue to decline with 6 new infections, 15 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 11 May | 6 new cases • 15 recoveries • 204 active cases • 1,600 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 386,760
Malta registered 6 new cases and 15 recoveries on Tuesday, according to statistics from the Health Ministry.
As a result, active cases now stand at 204.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•05•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention DirectoratePosted by saħħa on Tuesday, May 11, 2021
There have been 30,464 total cases of COVID-19 in Malta, of which 29,843 patients recovered.
The death toll remains at 417.
1,600 swab tests were carried out on Monday, contributing to a total 886,909 swab tests carried out since the start of the outbreak.
Up until Monday, 386,760 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, of which 265,361 were a first dose.
In turn, 123,843 persons are fully vaccinated, or 28.6% of the population.