1,200 illegal road signs removed over the weekend

Around 1,200 illegal signs have been removed from arterial roads as part of a campaign called "Insebbħu Pajjiżna" (Making Our Country Beautiful).

This exercise saw the removal of signs illegally installed on traffic signs, on pavements, and attached to walls.

As part of the campaign, extensive cleaning was carried out on arterial roads, while benches, railings and other street furniture underwent maintenance.

According to a government statement, works were also carried out in Triton Square and across other areas in the Valletta centre.

Repairs were carried out on railings, 12 of which were replaced over the last few days. Works were also carried out on 15 rubble or limestone walls in arterial roads, while the cleaning of graffiti and other stains on pavements in Valletta continued.

"This collective effort of the Public Service is giving back to society a cleaner and safer environment. An effort that will remain sustained and will not end at the end of the campaign," said Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar, whose office is coordinating this campaign.

While seeing primary coordination from the Principal Permanent Secretary's office, this campaign involves work from various ministries, with more than 450 workers from the Public Cleanliness Division, Parks Malta, the Department of Public Works, Enemalta, Environment Malta, Foundation for Tourism Zones , and Transport Malta.

At present, work is being focused on major roads, moving to residential roads later this month.