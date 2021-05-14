[WATCH] Pilot project to test autonomous buses launched

Malta has launched a pilot project to put autonomous buses on the road in the coming months, Transport Minister Ian Borg announced.

Speaking at the launch, alongside Education Minister Justyne Caruana, Borg said the vehicles would use onboard sensors to detect the environment around them and are controlled through artificial intelligence.

The pilot project will be testing four routes, between the University of Malta and Mater Dei Hospital, a circular trip in Valletta, the Ta Qali family park and one between Smart City and Explora.

“This is another showcase of a progressive government whose vision is to keep our country up to date in terms of technology as it believes in its potential to offer more sustainable transport. By adopting fully electric buses integrated with artificial intelligence, we will be increasing more road safety because this technology eliminates the possibility of human error, accounting for more than 90% of traffic accidents. Furthermore, fully electric bus engines will free areas such as parks, campuses or hospitals from emissions, parking issues, and noise pollution,” Borg said.

He said international studies on similar tests have shown a social acceptance rate higher than 75% by passengers.

There are currently 300 such buses in use around the world.

Chairman and CEO of Transport Malta Joseph Bugeja said the National Transport Strategy 2050, promotes investment in intelligent transport systems to achieve environmental and social goals.

This is a collaborative venture between Transport Malta, the University of Malta and Malta Public Transport.