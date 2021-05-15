Four new cases in past 24 hours as COVID numbers continue to decline

New cases of COVID-19 registered in the past 24 hours number just 4, with 7 infected persons recovering in the same period, according to the latest figures.

The Health Department said that of 1,711 swab tests carried out yesterday, 4 were positive. 894,803 total swab tests have been carried out to date.

30,478 total cases have been recorded in Malta since the start of the pandemic, of which 29,884 have recovered and 177 are still active. 417 patients have died of COVID-19 in Malta.

As of yesterday, 414,632 doses of the vaccine were administered. 136,975 people are fully vaccinated against the illness.