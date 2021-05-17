Destiny given go-ahead for Eurovision dress rehearsal following COVID-19 scare

Destiny will be going forward with a dress rehearsal ahead of the Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed.

Following negative results from PCR tests on Monday morning, the Maltese delegation to the Eurovision this year will be able to rehearse in the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in preparation for Tuesday's semi-final performance.

Destiny and the production team was given the all-clear after members of the Polish delegation tested positive on Saturday 15 May. Since the Malta and Romania delegations were staying at the same hotel as Poland, they were not allowed to take part in the Tuquoise Carpet event on Sunday as a safety precaution.

On Sunday 16 May, members of the Icelandic delegation also tested positive for COVID-19. This delegation was staying at the same hotel.

So far, no one from the Maltese delegation has tested positive for COVID-19 nor is quarantining.

With regards to delegation members that have tested positive, all accredited individuals, inlcuding artists, will have to test negative for COVID-19 before re-joining the production team.

"Throughout the whole process, all decisions taken by the organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest are based on the expert medical advice of the event’s medical team and the Erasmus Medical Centre," the EBU said.