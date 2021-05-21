Man slightly injured during mugging in Gzira

A German man was hospitalised after being mugged on Thursday night in Gzira.

The mugging took place at around midnight near the Gzira gardens, police said in a statement.

The 46-year-old was approached by two men who proceeded to assault him when he tried to escape. The perpetrators then took the victim’s bag and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The police are investigating the incident.