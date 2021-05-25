Air Malta to avoid flying over Belarusian airspace

Air Malta will avoid flying over Belarusian airspace, a spokesperson for the airline told MaltaToday in the wake of decisions taken by EU leaders on Monday.

The airline said this procedure would also be followed if and when direct flights to Moscow are reintroduced in July.

“Air Malta joins the aviation community headed by IATA, the International Air Transport Association, that condemned any interference or requirement for the landing of civil aviation operations that is inconsistent with the rules of international law,” Air Malta said.

On Sunday, Belarus sent a fighter jet to force Ryanair flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius to land, claiming a bomb threat.

The flight landed in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at 1:16pm local time. Police then arrested journalist Roman Protasevich after all 126 passengers disembarked.

Western countries have accused Belarus of hijacking the Ryanair plane. Belarus claimed the flight was diverted because of a bomb threat from the Palestinian militant group Hamas – however, the group has denied involvement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Belarusian claim was "completely implausible."

In the wake of this, EU leaders agreed to ban Belarusian airlines from the bloc and urged EU-based carriers not to fly over its airspace.

Several European airlines have already pledged not to fly over Belarus airspace, including Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, SAS and Lot.

