Authorities fine 920 people for flouting COVID regulation
148 fined for breaking the four-household rule when meeting up with other people at a private residence
920 people were fined for breaking COVID-19 regulation during the past week.
Government administered Facebook page Covid19 Malta said 685 people were fined for not wearing a mask properly.
71 were fined for gatherings in groups of larger than four people. 148 were fined for breaking household regulation.
A total of 10 establishments were fined for breaking public health measures.
Six people were fined after breaking quarantine.
READ ALSO: Malta unveils COVID-19 vaccine certificate online system