Authorities fine 920 people for flouting COVID regulation

148 fined for breaking the four-household rule when meeting up with other people at a private residence

karl_azzopardi
31 May 2021, 6:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
920 people were fined for breaking COVID-19 regulation during the past week.

Government administered Facebook page Covid19 Malta said 685 people were fined for not wearing a mask properly.

71 were fined for gatherings in groups of larger than four people. 148 were fined for breaking household regulation.

A total of 10 establishments were fined for breaking public health measures.

Six people were fined after breaking quarantine.

