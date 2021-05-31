Authorities fine 920 people for flouting COVID regulation

920 people were fined for breaking COVID-19 regulation during the past week.

Government administered Facebook page Covid19 Malta said 685 people were fined for not wearing a mask properly.

71 were fined for gatherings in groups of larger than four people. 148 were fined for breaking household regulation.

A total of 10 establishments were fined for breaking public health measures.

Six people were fined after breaking quarantine.

