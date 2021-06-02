Public assisted in getting vaccine certificate from 23 offices nationwide

From Tuesday, servizz.gov will be added a new service, where the public can go and download or print their vaccine certificate.

This was announced following a visit by the Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar to the Centrecom office.

This service will be available from 23 branches, found around the island, free of charge.

From yesterday, the certificate can be downloaded from certifikatvaccin.gov.mt.

More than 140,000 have already done so.

Cutajar also announced that they were also introducing a callback system. Meaning that if a person does not get through right away, they will have the option to be called back.